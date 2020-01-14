Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson is cooling his once hot romance with Kaia Gerber to focus on his mental health.

“It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer,” A source told E! News. “This is his second time seeking treatment, his first being in 2016.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Saturday Night Live star and supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter have been spotted spending quality time together both in New York City and on the beaches of Miami.

But now, according to a second E! insider, Davidson has entered “a program” that doesn’t allow for the couple to have “a lot of contact.”

As a result, during their time apart, Gerber, 18, has beencontemplating the future of her romance with 28-year-old Davidson.

“What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her,” the insider said.

Readers know Davidson, who struggled with substance abuse for nearly a decade, announced he “quit drugs” in March 2017, and he has been open about past suicidal thoughts.

During a September 2018 visit to the The Howard Stern Show, he confessed that he tried to drown himself when he was 9-years-old. Three months after the admission, he shocked fans with a social media post that hinted he was losing his battle against his mental health demons.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth any more,” he posted on social media on Dec. 15 of that year. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

Now, the insider noted Gerber “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” especially since she “wasn’t comfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it.”

While Gerber “cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” the pair’s “future is very much up in the air,” the insider said.

A friend close to the comedian said that he is aware of Gerber’s feelings and “understands” them, but “he knows he needs to focus on his mental health.”

The pal also confirmed there is “no bad blood between the two” — even if they ultimately decide to go their separate ways.

Davidson’s latest mental health break comes just weeks after Radar exclusively reported friends and family of the model feared she’d wind up pregnant with the comedian’s baby.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” an insider exclusively told Radar at the time.