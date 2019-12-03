Kaia's Baby Bombshell! Pals 'Freaking Out' Gerber Will Wind Up Pregnant: 'It’s Everyone’s Worst Nightmare' Cindy Crawford's daughter talking about Davidson being ‘The One.'

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are continuing their PDA-packed romance at full steam, but sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively friends and family are freaking out she’ll wind up pregnant!

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” says an insider. “Kaia’s talking about Pete being ‘The One’ and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having his babies.”

But a bun-in-the-oven isn’t out of the question for the supermodel, pals believe. “They’re all over each other right now and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if [a pregnancy] happens sooner than later.”

Although Davidson, 26, is loving all the attention, friends fear the SNL host won’t be there for 19-year-old Gerber. “He’s basking in all the attention and loves putting on a show for the cameras – but everyone knows he’ll get bored or ruin things one way or another sooner than later, like he always does.”

As Radar readers know, Davidson and the much-younger Gerber were first linked on October 23, when they were spotted getting cozy at the New York City restaurant Sadelle’s.

They were next seen on a date in Malibu two weeks later.

The tattoed playboy, who recently split from actress Margaret Qualley, also dated much older actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year. But he and Beckinsale broke up in April.

Now he and Gerber can’t keep their hands off each other!