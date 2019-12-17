Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson ‘Shamelessly’ Using New Girlfriend Kaia Gerber To Boost Career ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s ‘itching to make it big in the movies,’ says insider.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kaia Gerber appears to be going strong, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the comedian may have more than new love on his mind.

“He’s itching to make it big in the movies any way he can and brags that he’s got several projects in the works and that he’ll move on to superstardom any day now, like a lot of SNL cast members before him,” an insider said.

“He’s just so downright arrogant and immature in thinking his comedy is king, but behind the scenes his colleagues are rolling their eyes,” the insider added.

As Radar previously reported, Davidson, 26, has been dating former supermodel Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber — and the comedian appears to be using their relationship to his advantage.

“He’s shamelessly dropping Kaia’s name as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with the big Hollywood producers,” the source told Radar.

“He’s done this with all the famous ladies he’s dated,” including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, noted the insider, “and everyone thinks it’s a joke.”

Everyone in the funnyman’s circles is “glad he’s been able to maintain his sobriety,” explained the source, “but this success he’s had with the ladies seems to have gone to Pete’s head and turned him into an absolute douche.”

Davidson, who was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder, has admitted he has struggled with marijuana in the past.

“The only way I was able to stop is when someone put me in the house where there is literally nothing, because I had too much access,” he said of going through rehab.