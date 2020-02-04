Thank U, Next! Ariana Grande Dating Mikey Foster After Pete Davidson Split The pair have been getting cozy since June, source says.

Bonded by music!

Ariana Grande and singer Mikey Foster have been getting cozy, Us Weekly reported.

The pair, who shared a steamy makeout scene on their music video “Boyfriend,” were spotted enjoying a date in Disneyland on Saturday, February 1.

“They are dating and have been since [around] June,” a source told the outlet.

In August, after the release of their collaborative video, the pair hung out at Italian eatery Siena Tavern two days in a row. Though they “arrived separately,” they were said to be “holding hands at one point while they were there,” the source continued.

In September, Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, recalled a “double date” he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, had with the couple. He even spoke highly of Mikey, 32, stating: “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. “He’s a great guy.”

He later double backed on his comment, insisting his sister, 26, was “not in a relationship” and was still “single.”

“My comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally. Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about their relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway,” Frankie said.

As readers know, Mikey is the first man the “Thank U, Next” singer has been spotted out with since her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The SNL comedian, 26, ravished the singer with a $100,000 diamond ring when he proposed to her in June 2018, but after just four months, she called off the engagement.

Sources said the young couple simply felt that they were not ready to make that kind of commitment to one another as they were both so busy with their careers, but many fans believed the anxiety, Ariana experienced following ex Mac Miller’s death played a part as well.

In November 2019, after making the shocking breakup announcement, Radar reported, Ariana blocked Pete from her phone and even vowed to stay single.

“It wasn’t an easy breakup and she doesn’t want to date anyone for a while so she can focus on herself instead,” an insider exclusively told Radar at the time. “She hasn’t been single for a long time and needs to clear her head, so she’s decided to take a break from the dating scene for the foreseeable future.”