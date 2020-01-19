New Mac Miller Music Released For What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

The rapper died of an 'accidental overdose' on September 7, 2018.

Mac Miller’s 28th birthday would have been today, Sunday, January 19 – and to celebrate and honor the singer who was lost too soon, fans are getting a gift.

Miller’s estate has just released the 12-track posthumous album Circles, along with the rapper’s first posthumous single, “Good News.”

At the time of his death, his family noted that Miller was close to finishing an album. It was apparently meant as a companion to his previous album, the Grammy-nominated Swimming, which was released just a month before his death. When put together, the two albums would share a similar concept: Swimming in Circles.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Miller, whose birth name is Malcolm McCormick, was found dead at his Studio City, California home on September, 7, 2018. It was later determined that Miller died of an accidental overdose.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miller passed away from “mixed drug toxicity,” that included “fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.”

“The manner of death was certified as an accident,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told Radar in a statement at the time.

Ariana Grande‘s former boyfriend had been struggling from drug addiction for years. Grande even hinted that was one of the main reasons the two broke up. In September, 2019, three men were arrested and charged with providing the drugs that killed Miller.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, on the night of September 4, one of the men agreed to supply Miller with 10 “blues” – a street term for oxycodone pills – as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax. But, instead of providing Miller with genuine oxycodone when he made the delivery, the drug dealer allegedly sold him counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Investigators believe that Miller died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills. The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller’s death.

