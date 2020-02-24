Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson Says Kaia Gerber Is 'Very Young' & He's 'F**king Going Through A Lot' Amid Breakup 'It just wasn’t the right place or the right time.'

Pete Davidson blames himself for his breakup with Kaia Gerber.

“She’s very young, and I’m f**king going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” Davidson, 26, told Charlamagne Tha God in an interview posted on YouTube on Monday, February 24.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two were last spotted together in December, 2019, and prior to the holidays, Davidson was photographed leaving Gerber’s New York City apartment.

But the Saturday Night Live star, who recently spent time in an Arizona rehab facility, confessed “it just wasn’t the right place or the right time” for a relationship.

“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s**t. She should be enjoying her work.”

Davidson’s black book is full of big names, including Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale. He was also famously engaged to Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018 after just days of dating.

But the troubled funnyman admits dating him is no easy task.

“I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about your s**t,” he said. “I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are. And some families are like, ‘Who the f**k are you?’ So I’m a lot for certain people. It was just how I was raised.”

