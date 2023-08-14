Over it! Ricky Martin Hands Over Financial Records to Estranged Husband Jwan Yosef, Ready to Wrap Up Divorce Quickly
Ricky Martin is attempting to speed up his divorce from his soon-to-be ex-husband Jwan Yosef only weeks after filing his petition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricky and his lawyer have turned over information on the singer’s income and expenses along with a list of his assets and debts.
In addition, Ricky provided his ex a list of the community and separation property. The move is one of the first steps a party must take to move the divorce along.
As RadarOnline.com has learned, last month, Ricky and his husband announced they were splitting after 6 years of marriage.
"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple said.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the statement ended.
The couple share two children, daughter Lucia and son Renn. Ricky has twin sons Matteo and Valentino prior to the marriage. The two initially met on Instagram in 2015 and started dating in 2016.
They first went public with their romance in 2016 and got engaged later that year. They wed in 2018.
In Ricky’s divorce petition, the singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He demanded joint custody of their children.
The entertainer also revealed the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Ricky said he would cover his ex’s legal bills in the divorce.
When it came to separate and joint property, Ricky noted, “Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”
Jwan has yet to respond to the divorce in court.