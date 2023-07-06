Your tip
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Source: Mega
Jul. 6 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced this week that they divorcing after six years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The now ex-couple made the surprising announcement on Thursday morning.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," they added.

The 51-year-old singer and 38-year-old artist first met on social media in 2015 and started dating shortly thereafter when they met in person in London.

The pair then confirmed their relationship in 2016 and announced their engagement later that same year. Martin and Yosef then officially married in 2017.

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer confirmed in January 2018.

"We exchanged vows, and we've [sworn] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” he added at the time.

The now ex-couple share two children together: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.

Meanwhile, Martin is currently set to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Palm Royale alongside comedians such as Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett.

Martin is also preparing to kick off his The Trilogy Tour in North America alongside Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias later this year.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of the Puerto Rican singer’s divorce from Yosef this week came just months after Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused Martin of a seven-month-long romantic relationship.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s lawyer said in a statement after the singer's nephew’s shocking allegations last year.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” the singer’s lawyer continued. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

