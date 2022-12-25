Ricky Martin Cuts Off His Family To ‘Protect Himself’ After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.

The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”