Ricky Martin Files For Divorce From Jwan Yosef, Demands Joint Custody of Kids
Ricky Martin has officially pulled the plug on his six-year marriage with Jwan Yosef. The Livin' la Vida Loca singer, 51, filed for divorce on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, hours before releasing a statement about their split.
Ricky cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the breakup. In the divorce filing obtained by The Blast, the musician demanded joint custody of their children, revealing he has no problem paying for his soon-to-be ex-husband's attorney's fees per their premarital agreement.
One point of possible contention could be the date of separation, as it's listed as "To Be Determined."
The filing also indicated they are still determining separate and joint property assets.
“Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof," the documents read.
On Wednesday, Ricky and Jwan revealed they were calling it quits.
"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the former couple shared in a joint statement.
They made it clear that their children come first.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," the statement continued.
Ricky and Jwan share two kids — daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The Puerto Rican superstar had previously welcomed twin boys Matteo and Valentino in 2008, whom he will raise as a single parent following the split.
Their divorce comes on the heels of the singer's legal woes. As RadarOnline.com reported, Ricky recently settled a $3 million battle with his ex-manager, who claimed she helped him hide “potentially career-ending allegations.”
Ricky was also accused of stalking and harassing his nephew, who claimed the two had a relationship. The star denied the allegations, and the case was eventually dismissed.