Ricky Martin Settles $3 Million Battle With Ex-Manager Who Claimed To Help Hide ‘Career-Ending Allegations’ Against Singer
Ricky Martin and his ex-manager have reached a settlement in their bitter court battle where the singer was accused of stiffing his longtime pal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Martin has informed the court he hashed out a deal with Rebecca Drucker as part of her lawsuit against him.
Martin and Drucker asked the court to extend all deadlines in the case. They said an “agreement in principle to resolve the dispute” was reached. They are in the process of drafting and finalizing a long-form settlement.
The deal will allow them to avoid a messy public trial. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Drucker sued Martin for $3 million. She said she worked for Martin from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2022.
In her lawsuit, Drucker said Martin refused to pay her commissions owed on deals she secured. In addition, she said she helped him with “potentially career-ending allegations.”
She said when she was hired Martin’s personal and professional life were in “absolute turmoil.”
“Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin’s career,” the lawsuit said. “There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”
“With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions,” the complaint added.
- Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
- Ricky Martin Privately Hashing Out Settlement With Ex-Manager In Bombshell Lawsuit Weeks After Suing His Nephew Over Affair Allegations
- 'Persecuted & Harassed': Ricky Martin Fires Back At Nephew's Sexual Abuse Claims With Explosive $20 MILLION Lawsuit
Drucker said the “career-ending” allegations surfaced in September 2020. “Now set to play a lead role in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Martin is once again primed to reach the heights of fame and fortune,” Drucker’s lawsuit said.
Drucker said Martin forced her out of her job in early 2022.
Drucker’s lawsuit was filed weeks before Martin’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez claimed he had been in a relationship with the singer. In court, Sanchez pleaded for protection claiming Martin had been stalking and harassing him. The singer denied all allegations and said his nephew needed help.
The case was eventually dismissed. Weeks later, Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against his relative over the accusations.