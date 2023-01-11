Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.
According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.
A number of disgruntled audience members expressed their anger and disappointment over the unexpected change of plans, particularly because many of those who traveled to the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City had traveled from all over the state to see Prince Harry.
“Security issues? Really?” one furious audience member told Daily Mail after the show. “It's not like he's Prince William or anything – he's not properly in line to the throne.”
“Who is trying to kill Harry?” the fan continued. “I've been to a lot of these and this has never happened. I'm really surprised.”
Another upset audience member was overheard shouting: “F--- Prince Harry!” while leaving the theatre, while others said it “wasn't worth waiting an hour in the cold” to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert without seeing the prince.
“Who needs Prince Harry anyway?” one last audience member told the outlet. “They are just creating their own drama now for the sake of it.”
“If it's about your family and your safety, why are you doing the interview in the first place?” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry is currently in the middle of a media blitz to promote his memoir Spare which was released on Tuesday.
- Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton ‘Outraged’ By Prince Harry’s Memoir, Family Feels He Is On ‘A Path To Destruction’
- Nervous Prince Harry Hires Armed Bodyguards To Protect Him In NYC As He Continues 'Media Blitz' To Promote New Memoir 'Spare'
- ‘Privately Seething’: Prince William ‘Taken Aback’ By Brother Harry’s Shocking Tell-All 'Spare', Reconciliation Not Being Considered
The 38-year-old renegade royal was spotted arriving at Colbert’s CBS studio on Monday to film his interview with the comedian-turned-talk show host.
According to Late Show staffers, Harry did film his interview with Colbert in front of a live audience – just not the audience that traveled to see Prince Harry on Tuesday night.