Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating

"It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it," he added.

"The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us," Janssen said. "We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I've said things to her I never meant, I hope she'll be able to see that there's no bad person here. It's two really good people who couldn't make it work."

The two met in 2019 and went public with their romance months later. The romance was the first serious relationship for Beador after her bitter divorce from ex-husband David was finalized.