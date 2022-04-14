Heather Dubrow Goes Off On Shannon Beador & Says She Knew About Star's Cheating Ex During Dramatic 'RHOC' Reunion

"At the time when it should've been the best year of my life, he started an affair," Shannon shared at couple's counseling with David on the premiere episode, noting she picked up on some hints. "I caught him whispering to this person on the phone and I suspected something was wrong … I just knew something was different and I was told I was crazy … I knew."

When it comes to her decision to go public, the Bravo star said she carefully considered the pros and cons. "We thought that we would tell our story with the hope that other couples who have faced similar heartbreak can repair and restore their marriage like David and I are doing," she wrote in her blog.

Shannon and David were married for 17 years before calling it quits in 2017. The former college sweethearts — who met at USC — finalized their divorce in 2019.