Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split After Dating for Just 6 Months

Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford confirmed their break up after six months of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Confirmation of the split came after Eilish, 21, attended the Met Gala without Rutherford, 31, earlier this month.

Prior to Eilish's solo red carpet appearance, the former couple was last spotted together in April, when the pair attended Coachella music festival in Southern California.

A rep for the Bad Guy singer revealed that despite their relationship ending, the two intended to "remain good friends."