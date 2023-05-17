Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split After Dating for Just 6 Months
Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford confirmed their break up after six months of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Confirmation of the split came after Eilish, 21, attended the Met Gala without Rutherford, 31, earlier this month.
Prior to Eilish's solo red carpet appearance, the former couple was last spotted together in April, when the pair attended Coachella music festival in Southern California.
A rep for the Bad Guy singer revealed that despite their relationship ending, the two intended to "remain good friends."
"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish's spokesperson told PageSix.
The rep additionally denied that cheating played a factor in the couple's break up.
After Eilish was seen getting "cozy" with queer actress Ava Capri at a Met Gala afterparty, rumors swirled that the Ocean Eyes singer was unfaithful, which her spokesperson branded as simply "false."
Eilish and Rutherford first made headlines in October 2022, when they were initially linked to each other. Shortly after rumors began, Eilish debuted the budding relationship on her Instagram.
In the Halloween-themed post, Eilish and Rutherford raised eyebrows with their unusual costume choices, which appeared to mock their 10-year age difference.
- Billie Eilish Testifies In Court Against Alleged Home Intruder, Judge Grants 5-Year Restraining Order
- Billie Eilish Demands Restraining Order After She Found A Shirtless Stalker At Her Home
- Suspect Arrested For Attempted Burglary At Billie Eilish's Family Home, Two Years After Singer's Stalker Nightmare
Eilish dressed as a toddler, with exaggerated doll-like makeup and an oversized bonnet a la Bo Peep. Rutherford, on the other hand, donned the costume of an elderly man. The Sweater Weather singer wore a bald wig cap, gray mustache, suspenders and a cardigan.
Amid backlash, Eilish deleted the photo from the carousel-style post.
While fans were taken back by the couple costume choice, dating an older man wasn't unusual for Eilish.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Months before Eilish and Rutherford got together, Eilish split with actor beau Matthew Tyler Vorce, who was also 10 years older than Eilish.
Ironically, Vorce was forced to address cheating rumors after he and Eilish called it quits in May 2022. The actor denied infidelity from either party as a reason for breaking up after a year together.
Before Eilish and Vorce dated, the lovely singer dated rapper Brandon "Q" Adams from 2018 to 2019. Adams was 22-years-old when he began secretly dating then-16-year-old Eilish.