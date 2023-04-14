Billie Eilish Testifies In Court Against Alleged Home Intruder, Judge Grants 5-Year Restraining Order
Billie Eilish showed up to court to testify against an alleged shirtless home intruder who took a shower in her backyard, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bad Guy singer pleaded for protection from a man named Raymond Black.
As RadarOnline.com, earlier this year, the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against Black. At the hearing, the judge granted Billie’s request for a permanent order.
Black has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Billie for the next 5 years. The order stated Black cannot communicate with Billie in any matter.
In addition, the order protects Billie’s parents Maggie and Patrick.
In her petition, Billie said she turned on the lights in her living room to see 23-year-old Black standing outside her home shirtless.
The entertainer reviewed her security footage to see the man hanging around her Los Angeles home. Billie said he waited in her backyard until she arrived home around 7:30 PM.
In court documents, Billie described the scary scene when she discovered Black outside her backyard door. A glass door was all that stood between the two.
Billie called 911 and hid from Black. Cops arrived at the home and eventually found Black. The alleged intruder allegedly previously showed up to Billie’s parents’ home.
The singer rushed to court pleading for a stay-away order. She claimed the ordeal was causing her emotional distress, fear and anxiety.
In her petition, she wrote, “Regrettably, my commercial success has also coincided with random individuals, previously unknown to me, stalking, harassing, and threatening me and seeking to personally contact and potentially harm me.This has included disturbed individuals going to extreme lengths, such as attempting to gain entry to my home and my parents’ home.”
“Due to past events, I have been forced to employ a 24-hour security team and to take other security measures to guard against further intrusions upon my and my family’s privacy,” she continued. “Regrettably, despite my best efforts, on the evening of February 20, 2023, an individual breached the walls of my residence and proceeded to trespass onto my property and stalk me.”
The judge granted a temporary order ordering Black to stay 100 yards away from Billie and her family.