Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Scandoval, Says She Sought Treatment to Understand Why She Keeps 'Choosing Men Who Are Unavailable'

Raquel Leviss broke her silence on her affair with Tom Sandoval this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The embattled Vanderpump Rules star also revealed that she recently sought treatment to understand why she keeps “choosing men who are unavailable.”

In her first official interview since Leviss and Sandoval’s affair was exposed in March, the 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast to discuss the scandal.