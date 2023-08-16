Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Scandoval, Says She Sought Treatment to Understand Why She Keeps 'Choosing Men Who Are Unavailable'
Raquel Leviss broke her silence on her affair with Tom Sandoval this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The embattled Vanderpump Rules star also revealed that she recently sought treatment to understand why she keeps “choosing men who are unavailable.”
In her first official interview since Leviss and Sandoval’s affair was exposed in March, the 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast to discuss the scandal.
According to Leviss, her life has been a “whirlwind” and “chaotic” ever since it was revealed that she and Sandoval, 40, were having an affair behind best friend Ariana Madix’s back.
The Vanderpump Rules star – who now goes by her birth name, Rachel – also discussed the “vitriol” she received online following the dramatic cheating scandal.
“It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been chaos,” Leviss told Frankel on the Real Housewives star’s Just B With Bethenny podcast on Tuesday morning. “But I’ve taken some time to myself to reflect and try to understand my actions. And I finally have come to the place where it makes sense to me.”
“Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud,” she continued, “and there was such vitriol online.”
Also surprising was Leviss’ revelation that she sought time in a treatment facility to “understand her behaviors,” why she keeps “choosing men who are unavailable,” and “finding herself in unhealthy relationships.”
“But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors and my goal was to really get down to the bottom of: ‘Okay, why am I choosing men that are unavailable, why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships, what are the things that I need to change about my behavior,’” Leviss explained to Frankel.
“And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what leads to those behaviors.”
The Bravo reality star then blamed her “past heartbreaks” and “problems with alcohol” for the surprising behavior that led to her affair with Sandoval before she issued an emotional apology to “the people she hurt” such as Madix.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss and Sandoval’s secret months-long affair was first exposed on March 3.
Sandoval and Madix broke up shortly after and the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star took to Instagram on March 8 to admit he had a nearly eight-month-long affair with Leviss before apologizing to his then-girlfriend of nine years.
“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Sandoval wrote. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love.”
“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he continued at the time. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”
Leviss ultimately entered a mental health center in April and checked out of the Wickenburg, Arizona facility two months later.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss wrote after her and Sandoval’s affair was exposed in March.
"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."