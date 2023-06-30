‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Negotiating Return for Season 11 as She Remains in Mental Health Facility
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is in the middle of negotiations with the producers for a return to the Bravo show — despite other co-stars threatening not to shoot with her if she comes back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, this week, Raquel’s team has been in contact with Bravo and the producers behind the hit reality show.
The talks are in the early stages, but producers are desperate to have Raquel back following her bombshell affair with Tom Sandoval behind her co-star/friend Ariana Madix’s back.
An insider said that money was likely the first topic of conversation between Raquel and producers given she was the main focus of last season. Sources told TMZ the negotiations are ongoing.
Sources said producers aren’t finalizing the deal until Raquel leaves the mental treatment facility, she’s been at for the past 2 months. Another source said Raquel is expected to leave the facility “soon” and that is when the contract would be finalized.
Back in April, Raquel made the decision to enter the facility after experiencing intense backlash from fans.
At the time, Raquel’s rep told RadarOnline.com, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," the rep added.
The move came after Raquel apologized to Ariana publicly. She wrote, “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.
"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
For his part, Tom has yet to start filming Vanderpump Rules as he’s off shooting a separate reality show but is expected to return soon.