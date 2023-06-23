'Vanderpump Rules' Fakery: Star Claims Producers Instigated Girls’ Trip Fight With Raquel Leviss
Kristina Kelly lifted the veil on the behind-the-scenes drama that marked the beginning of the end of several Vanderpump Rules stars' relationships with Raquel Leviss. Kristina — who appeared on the Bravo show more during season 10 than ever before — blamed a producer for the fight between herself, Raquel, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent during a girls' trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu.
Vanderpump Rules fans know that the confrontation sparked a snowball effect, with Raquel leaving the vacation early and hooking up with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval days later while Ariana was mourning her dog's death.
Kristina claimed the way their argument unfolded and progressed once Charli Burnett joined the group was suspicious, saying she believed a producer showed Raquel footage of the girls talking behind her back.
“We got word that [Raquel Leviss] was shown footage of [Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and I] talking s--- about her. We had a big thing about it with one of the producers and we were really upset and we found out who it was. It’s a new [producer],” Kristina told ex-Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder on a recent episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.
While a source denied that production interfered in any way, telling Us Weekly there's "no truth" to the accusation that a producer showed Raquel footage, Kristina isn't convinced.
During the episode filmed in August 2022 and aired in March 2023, Ariana — Raquel's best friend — left the trip upon arrival in Sin City after discovering her beloved pooch, Charlotte, was dying.
Raquel had a few too many and made out with Garcelle Beauvais' son, Oliver Saunders, leading to a tense back-and-forth with Lala. “You asked me, and I told you to go for it. [But] you drinking? I would never trust you around my man,” Lala said, to which Raquel delivered the shocking line that would later come back to haunt her: "Thank god you don't have a man to like f------ have around."
The tension worsened once they arrived in Havasu, and Raquel had Charli on her side. The pair left Arizona early, crashing the boys' night in West Hollywood and marking the first time Raquel hooked up with Sandoval outside of the home he shared with Ariana as she was grieving the loss of their pet.
Kristina questioned the legitimacy of Raquel's fallout with the ladies after watching the footage.
“We were like, ‘This is changing the narrative because you’re messing with [filming].’ I feel like they were really trying to give [Raquel] a story line where we were these bullies,” she said. “So, they were like, ‘This needs to make sense so she needs to know what was said that night in Las Vegas.'”
According to Kristina, the editing of the incident was also questionable.
“They also showed [Raquel] crying in bed. She was crying in bed and they edited that as if she eavesdropped and heard us talking about her and then she got into bed with her galaxy lights and started crying,” she explained.
“She was crying over [Ariana Madix‘s] dog. Ariana’s dog had passed away and we had just found out, and so she got in the bed and I am pretty sure she FaceTimed Ariana. And she was crying in bed over that, and I feel like it played out like we were mean girls [who caused it].”
However, the production source told Us Weekly that Raquel was crying about the comments.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana discovered her boyfriend of nine years was having a 7-month affair with Raquel in March after his phone fell out of his pocket and she found inappropriate footage of Leviss on it.
While Sandoval admitted he first hooked up with Raquel after the August boys' night, he claimed they took a break until January, when he said it started back up. Raquel finally came clean — admitting to Andy Cohen that Sandoval asked her to lie about the timeline, and they continued to hook up from the summer of 2022, including inside the home he shared with Ariana while she was away for her grandma's funeral.