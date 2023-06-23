'Vanderpump Rules' Fakery: Star Claims Producers Instigated Girls’ Trip Fight With Raquel Leviss

Kristina Kelly lifted the veil on the behind-the-scenes drama that marked the beginning of the end of several Vanderpump Rules stars' relationships with Raquel Leviss. Kristina — who appeared on the Bravo show more during season 10 than ever before — blamed a producer for the fight between herself, Raquel, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent during a girls' trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that the confrontation sparked a snowball effect, with Raquel leaving the vacation early and hooking up with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval days later while Ariana was mourning her dog's death.