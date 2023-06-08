‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Still in Treatment, Ready to Share ‘Unfiltered Truth’ About Tom Sandoval Affair Upon Release: Sources
Raquel Leviss remains at the mental health treatment facility she checked into following the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping — sources say she’s set to expose the whole truth about her relationship with Tom Sandoval once she’s released, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Leviss shocked Bravo fans when she admitted during the pre-taped reunion that she slept with Tom while his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix attended her grandmother’s funeral.
The reality star, who had an affair with Sandoval for months behind Madix’s back, said she was even open to a thropple with both.
During the reunion, Madix attacked her ex and his new lover for their actions. In the final moments, viewers watched Leviss break down during a confessional and seemed to semi-distance herself from Sandoval.
A source close to Leviss tells RadarOnline.com, “Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date, 68 days and counting.”
“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLT. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” the source said. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Still in Treatment 1-month After Checking Into Facility, Communicates With Tom Sandoval
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss' Family Contacts FBI After 'Violent and Graphic' Death Threats Over Tom Sandoval Affair
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Hanging Out With Mystery Blonde Woman In Texas Bar Hours Before Breakup with Raquel
As we first reported, Leviss and Sandoval have been in communication with each other since she checked into the facility. We’re told she is available with limited phone access.
After Leviss and Sandoval’s affair was exposed, she took to social media to apologize to Madix for sleeping with her boyfriend.
Raquel said, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”
“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” she added.