‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Still in Treatment, Ready to Share ‘Unfiltered Truth’ About Tom Sandoval Affair Upon Release: Sources

Raquel Leviss remains at the mental health treatment facility she checked into following the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping — sources say she’s set to expose the whole truth about her relationship with Tom Sandoval once she’s released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Leviss shocked Bravo fans when she admitted during the pre-taped reunion that she slept with Tom while his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix attended her grandmother’s funeral.