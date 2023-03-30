'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Caught Sneaking Out Of Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Home

Raquel was photographed sneaking out of Sandoval and Ariana's Valley Village, CA, home around 4 PM yesterday and was equipped with an overnight tote. She gave off the "just rolled out of bed" vibe, emerging from the exes' barnyard-style house in a pair of sweats, a sweatshirt, and slides, with messy hair.

However, we've learned she didn't stay overnight. “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution," Sandoval's rep revealed on Thursday.