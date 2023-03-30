'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Caught Sneaking Out Of Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Home
Scandoval is still going strong! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was spotted leaving the home Tom Sandoval shares with his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday — seemingly confirming the two are very much an item after backstabbing Ariana Madix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Raquel was photographed sneaking out of Sandoval and Ariana's Valley Village, CA, home around 4 PM yesterday and was equipped with an overnight tote. She gave off the "just rolled out of bed" vibe, emerging from the exes' barnyard-style house in a pair of sweats, a sweatshirt, and slides, with messy hair.
However, we've learned she didn't stay overnight. “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution," Sandoval's rep revealed on Thursday.
Raquel didn't linger either. After exiting the home Sandoval has shared with Ariana for years, she threw her bag into the trunk of her car and made an almost clean getaway as Madix was out of town on a work trip.
It's interesting how comfortable she seemed with spending time at Tom's house, considering the dynamic between the trio. As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered her boyfriend of nine years had been in a full-blown love affair with Raquel for at least 7-months — uncovering the cheating scandal just weeks ago.
Sandoval was photographed leaving his home 30 minutes after Raquel and was seen at LAX boarding a flight around 7 PM. Sources revealed he was flying to his hometown of St. Louis — but apparently didn't want to bring his new lover along to meet the family.
Raquel was a no-show at court on Wednesday morning for her restraining order hearing against Scheana Shay — instead, spending time with Sandoval.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Raquel was granted a TRO after claiming Scheana assaulted her when she discovered Leviss' affair with Tom.
Raquel submitted injury photos, alleging that Scheana gave her a black eye by punching her in the face — however, Shay denied the accusations but did admit to a physical altercation.
"Scheana didn’t punch Rachel [Raquel]. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion," Scheana's attorney, Neama Rahmani, told RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet reported, the judge dismissed the case and tossed the TRO. We're told Scheana felt "vindicated" after her side was told in court.
Sources revealed that Raquel informed Scheana's team and the court that she wasn't moving forward with the case. RadarOnline.com was also told that Raquel is glad Scheana "finally admits there was physicality involved" and that Leviss "stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. (Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards)."