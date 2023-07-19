It's Over! Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Prenup in Place

Manganiello cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for their split, and we're hearing it should be a smooth divorce. The Magic Mike actor, 46, and the Colombian beauty, 51, have a prenup in place. Sources reveal neither of them plans to contest it and they will pay their own attorney fees.

In the legal documents, their date of separation is listed as July 2, confirming there had been trouble in paradise before the news of their separation made headlines this week.