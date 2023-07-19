It's Over! Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Prenup in Place
It's officially over for one of Hollywood's hottest couples. Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara on Wednesday after 7 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Manganiello cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for their split, and we're hearing it should be a smooth divorce. The Magic Mike actor, 46, and the Colombian beauty, 51, have a prenup in place. Sources reveal neither of them plans to contest it and they will pay their own attorney fees.
In the legal documents, their date of separation is listed as July 2, confirming there had been trouble in paradise before the news of their separation made headlines this week.
Manganiello is being represented by famed lawyer Laura Wasser, who has repped almost every A-lister from Kim Kardashian to Angelina Jolie. TMZ was the first to publish the story.
According to reports, the exes fought over having children.
Manganiello allegedly wanted them while the Modern Family actress — who already has a 31-year-old son named Manolo — wasn't interested in adding a bundle of joy to their family.
On Monday, the former happy pair issued a joint statement, revealing their split and plan to divorce.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” Manganiello and Vergara said.
While fans were shocked, their inner circle saw the signs of the separation from miles away.
“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider told Page Six.
Rumors of marriage trouble began circulating when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Vergara wasn't wearing her wedding ring while celebrating her birthday in Italy earlier this month. Manganiello was nowhere in sight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The couple said "I do" in 2015. Child support won't be an issue since they do not share any kids, and because they are sticking to the prenup, Manganiello and Vergara will each keep the assets they accumulated during their marriage.