Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage: 'Growing Apart for a While Now'
Actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split and will be filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, the duo released a statement revealing the news.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple told Page Six.
Another insider told the outlet, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”
The actress was spotted in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday without her husband or her wedding ring.
Last month, the two were spotted together when Vergara visited her husband on the set of his new project with Vince Vaughn.
Fans have been commenting on Vergara’s Instagram asking where her husband was in the photos.
A third source told Page Six, “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers’ strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.”
“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done,” they added.
The couple have been married since November 2015.
Vergara’s relationship with Manganiello came after her nasty split with ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb.
The two were involved in several lawsuits after their split over the use of their frozen embryos. Loeb sued the Modern Family actress demanding he be allowed to bring them to life.
Vergara argued the agreement they signed with the fertility clinic stated both parties had to sign off on the embryos being used.
In the end, Loeb was shut down by multiple judges in different states who all sided with Vergara.