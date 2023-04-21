Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiancé Accused Of Using Lawsuit Over Embryos As ‘Desperate’ Attempt To ‘Stay In’ Actress’ Life

Sofia Vergara’s ex-fiancé Nick Loeb has been trashed by the Beverly Hills fertility clinic he’s suing over the former couple's embryos, RadarOnline.com has learned. Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in May 2014. The couple had undergone vitro fertilization at the ART Reproductive Center in Los Angeles.

The couple signed a deal that stated neither party could bring the frozen embryos to term without the other’s consent. The then-couple had two frozen embryos that were unused at the time of their split. Loeb filed a series of lawsuits demanding he be allowed to bring the embryos to term. In court documents, Loeb said he even had names for the children.

Eventually, in 2021, the actress was granted a permanent injunction against Loeb from bringing the embryos to term without Vergara’s “explicit written consent.” The last remaining lawsuit over the matter was brought by Loeb against ART Reproductive Center. He claimed the company failed to tell him if would not be allowed to use the embryos without Vergara’s consent.

ART Reproductive Center denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In a court filing, they said, “As [Sofia] does not consent to the use of her genetic material, i.e. the embryos, it would be a felony for ART to allow Mr. Loeb to have them, regardless of what the partners had agreed to in a prior agreement.

Now, in a new filing, ART continued to trash Loeb and his lawsuit. A lawyer representing the company said, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate man's attempt to stay in the life of his ex-fiancée, Sofia Vergara. Despite what Mr. Loeb claims, that he has not been able to use the two embryos he created with Ms. Vergara, instead this litigation, and the several others he has initiated, are his attempt continue to force Ms. Vergara to deal with him and stay in his life.”

ART added, “His Opposition, much like the lawsuit, is a desperate attempt to save this litigation. [Loeb] ignores the true issues raised in the moving papers, and instead uses smoke and mirrors to distract the Court from the true and material facts.” A judge has yet to rule.