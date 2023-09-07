'She Really Let Her Hair Down': Bar Manager Spills All About Sophie Turner's Wild Partying Four Days Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce
Sophie Turner was living it up at a wrap party in Birmingham just days before estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed Game of Thrones star didn't seem to have "a care in the world" and "really let her hair down" while celebrating the end of filming for her upcoming ITV series Joan.
Turner enjoyed Blue Raspberry Mojito cocktails and shots of Baby Guinness, not uttering a word about her relationship or family as she caroused with around 70 members of the production team, according to Dropshot Digbeth bar manager Herzon Stephenson.
Stephenson said he was very shocked to hear of the couple's split afterward, claiming that it also "made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying." He added, "I sensed that she was missing those times."
"She was great company and a really good laugh. I couldn't believe how happy and relaxed she was. You would never have thought that she was going through a divorce," he told MailOnline.
Jonas filed to legally end their union on September 5, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken" amid reports he had access to a Ring cam that allegedly captured Turner saying and/or doing something that signaled to him it was over.
People in their inner circles said their connection had been strained for roughly six months as their interests had changed. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source alleged.
Other tipsters said that Turner had been struggling after welcoming their second child in July 2022, having attended events with Jonas, who was claimed to be "less than supportive" despite her wanting to lay low.
Just days before Jonas filed, Turner was seen posing with Stephenson in a photo during the fun-filled wrap party, also punching a boxing arcade game.
"We drank a lot, and it was quite a wild party," he shared. "I'm from Coventry and she's from Warwickshire and we were both on the party scene in that area at the same time, so we had some common friends."
Stephenson said she was down to Earth and was in good spirits. "I got the feeling that she was really enjoying her life even though her marriage had gone to pot."