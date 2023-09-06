Your tip
Read The Divorce Petition Joe Jonas Slapped Sophie Turner Days After Witnessing Shocking Ring Camera Footage

sophie turner joe jonas dicorce pp
Source: mega;
By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner after witnessing shocking footage on a Ring camera inside their home — as sources claim the singer has been caring for their 2 daughters while the actress has been off shooting a project.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce petition filed by Jonas on September 5, 2023. In the filing, the entertainer said Florida was the correct venue for the case due to both parties being a resident.

joe sophie

He listed the date of marriage as May 1, 2019. The two got hitched in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

Jonas claimed, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” He noted that Turner was not pregnant at the time of the filing.

joe sophie

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the petition read. “A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties. The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States.”

Jonas explained the “parties entered into a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement on April 27, 2019.” Jonas said the prenup was not attached to his petition “to protect the privacy rights of the parties.” He told the court he would submit a copy if Turner requested it be included in the record.

joe sophie
In regard to child support, Jonas claimed that both parties “have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children.” He said the court should establish child support in accordance with Florida law.

Turner has yet to respond to the divorce in court.

On Wednesday, the exes released a statement on social media, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

sophie turner joe jonas
Source: mega

The "united front" comes after sources close to Jonas have portrayed Turner as a party girl who had a different lifestyle than the singer. An insider claimed his decision to file for divorce came after witnessing his wife on a Ring camera "doing something" that he did not like.

RadarOnline Logo

