Joe Jonas Looks Somber With Daughters at Breakfast in First Sighting Since Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas looked somber while taking his daughters out for breakfast after revealing he's been the primary parent for the last three months amid his divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner.
Jonas, 34, barely cracked a smile while enjoying a meal with their children, Willa, 3, and their 1-year-old, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, without Turner in sight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trio was photographed with a mystery woman, who sources told RadarOnline.com was the children's longtime nanny at Sweet Butter Kitchen, just one day after Jonas officially pulled the plug on his four-year marriage to the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress.
The musician looked tried as he played daddy of the year, high-fiving his kids over breakfast after blowing up their family life.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Jonas held onto his oldest child before sitting at the table. Wearing a mustard-colored shirt with stripes, the Jonas Brothers bandmate paired his laid-back look with stone-washed denim jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap.
The star looked tired only hours after his private life made headlines.
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida on Tuesday. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, he cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." Interestingly enough, the filing came after the singer allegedly viewed ring camera footage showing Turner "doing something" that made him realize their relationship was over.
It was also claimed that Turner's partying had become too much for the homebody Jonas. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," an insider alleged, adding that their marriage had been strained for roughly six months.
Despite claiming their daughters have been on the road with him and his brothers for three months, Jonas filed for joint custody — although insiders told TMZ he's likely to demand more than 50% physical custody of the girls.
The divorce documents also showed that Jonas wants to establish a parenting plan with Turner facilitated by a judge.
While the Ring drama remains a mystery, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement, claiming the decision to end their marriage was mutual.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement began. Addressing the rumors, the former happy couple added, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."
Jonas and Turner ended their message by asking everyone to "respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."