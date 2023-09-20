Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Link Up for Girls' Night in NYC After Shock Divorce

The Game of Thrones actress and Blank Space singer went out to grab a lowkey dinner with friends at Via Carota, smiling at photogs as they walked to the eatery.

RadarOnline.com obtained the petition filed by Jonas earlier this month, citing how "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" and they had entered into a "valid and enforceable" back prenup in April 2019.

Turner and Swift appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way through a crowded sidewalk on the heels of the Joan star's divorce from husband, Joe Jonas . He filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage.

Turner showcased her toned midriff while hitting the Big Apple on Tuesday night, wearing a gray halter-style top with a plunging neckline paired with dark trousers and light blue sneakers in photos published by Daily Mail while Swift stepped out wearing a burnt orange-colored dress with an oversized denim jacket and snakeskin boots.

Fans were quick to recall how chart-topping performer Swift also dated Jonas for a brief period from July 2008 until that October.

Reports claimed that Jonas saw or heard something on his Ring camera that pushed him to file.

Swift, for her part, famously vented about her split from Jonas years ago. "Some day, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Jonas later addressed the incident, explaining that he had reached out to Swift to discuss his feelings, adding that "phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk."

By 2016, he had moved on romantically with Turner, and the couple later tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas, followed by a second wedding ceremony in France.