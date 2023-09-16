'Actions Speak Louder Than Words': Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Inner Circle Bracing for Bitter Custody War

Pop singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attempted to put on a united front as they head to divorce court, but insiders allege that behind the scenes, the two were going for the jugular, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the fractured exes reportedly had an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement to take care of money matters, sources claim a custody battle over their two daughters — three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not been divulged, could get nasty.