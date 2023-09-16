'Actions Speak Louder Than Words': Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Inner Circle Bracing for Bitter Custody War
Pop singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attempted to put on a united front as they head to divorce court, but insiders allege that behind the scenes, the two were going for the jugular, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the fractured exes reportedly had an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement to take care of money matters, sources claim a custody battle over their two daughters — three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not been divulged, could get nasty.
"It's the same old Hollywood story where the couple announce how they want to resolve things amicably," a source told the National Enquirer. "But Joe's already splashed big bucks on a high-profile divorce attorney and the kids are the only real contention. I think this is a case of actions speaking louder than words."
The tipster alleged that the Sucker singer has been caring for their daughters for the past several months while he tours with his bandmate siblings, Nick and Kevin, as the Jonas Brothers — and busy Turner shoots the British TV series Joan in England.
Insiders claimed one factor that could impact the custody arrangements was Turner's alleged partying lifestyle, which reportedly caused friction in the four-year marriage and allegedly contributed to Jonas filing for divorce on September 5.
While Turner has been the source of memes after downing a glass of wine on the big screen at a past NBA game, Jonas allegedly curbed his drinking after deciding to break unhealthy habits.
"They went into this marriage as polar opposites," the source claimed. "Friends were surprised they even got married in the first place because they were an odd match and never seemed compatible from the start."
"She's of the European mold where drinking is very much part of the social experience. The trouble is that's not something Joe wants to be around," the insider noted.
"Plus, she is always going to want to spend time in England and he's going to want to be in the states."
Joe has retained attorney to the stars Thomas Sasser, who represented Tiger Woods in his high-profile divorce from Elin Nordegren.
"Divorce is not something Joe wanted, but it's become painfully apparent that they aren't suited to one another in the long term," the source said. "Right now, they're in an odd transition phase while trying to find an arrangement that suits them both. That is what Joe's decided and Sophie seems to be going along with it. But that could all change in an instant."
While insiders claimed Turner's lifestyle was a factor in Jonas' filing, loyal Game of Thrones fans were ready to ride for their Queen of the North and uncovered numerous past interviews where Turner said she was a "homebody" and he was the so-called social butterfly in their relationship. Jonas, then 26, was considerably older than Turner, who was only 19 when they started dating.