‘Less Than Supportive’: Sophie Turner Accuses Joe Jonas of Pressuring Her to Attend Events After 2nd Child's Birth, Denies Partying Hard: Sources
Sophie Turner has privately accused Joe Jonas of throwing a fit when she didn't want to attend his work events and leave their newborn at home — according to sources who dispute the claims the actress was a party girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that while those close to Jonas blame Turner for their recent divorce — others point the blame on the singer.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida court. He listed the date of marriage as May 1, 2019. The two got hitched in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.
The decision to pull the trigger on his marriage came after Jonas allegedly viewed footage from the Ring camera inside their home showing Turner “doing something” that he felt was enough reason to split.
Jonas hired Tiger Woods’ powerhouse attorney Tom Sasser to represent him in court. He demanded joint custody of their 2 children and suggested both parties could provide financial support.
One source close to Jonas said the divorce was caused by Turner wanting to be out. An insider claimed, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."
Another source said their kids have been with Jonas for 3 months while Turner filmed a project overseas.
Now, sources close to Turner have disputed the claims that she caused the problems. An insider told TMZ that the Games of Thrones star was struggling after giving birth in July 2022.
Sources said Turner did not want to leave the home or be photographed in public. The actress did agree to make a couple of appearances with Jonas but didn’t make it to every event.
A source said Jonas continued to pest Turner about coming to events despite her telling him she was uncomfortable.
On Wednesday, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”