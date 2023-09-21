Sophie Turner Blindsided: 'Game of Thrones' Actress Found Out Husband Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce From The Press, Had Plans to Join Him on Tour Before Bombshell Argument

Sophie Turner revealed her estranged husband Joe Jonas “suddenly” ended their marriage without warning after an argument in August — only months after they were shopping for their “permanent home” in England. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking lawsuit that Turner filed against Jonas accusing him of unlawfully keeping their two children in New York.

Turner’s lawsuit demands the children be returned to the UK. As we previously reported, earlier this month, Jonas filed for divorce demanding joint custody of their daughters. Sources close to Jonas have portrayed Turner as a party girl. Insiders close to the actress claimed Jonas pressured her to attend events despite her telling him she didn’t want to leave their newborn at home.

Turner has yet to respond to the divorce. She has been busy filming a project in England for weeks. In her new lawsuit, Turner revealed the nasty war going on behind the scenes. She explained she met Jonas in October 2016 when she was 20 and Jonas was 27. “From the beginning of the parties’ relationship, they have spent regular time in England including with their friends and family. Until April 2023, the parties moved frequently due to the nature and requirements of their careers. In April 2023, the parties made England their permanent home,” her lawsuit said.

Turner said both of their daughters have dual citizenship. In her lawsuit, Turner said they spent the 2022 Christmas holiday in England. She said it was then that they decide couple to look for a “forever home” in England and would enroll their kids in school in England. Turner said they began their search for their “forever home” in December 2022 and continued through July 2023.

“The parties physically toured family homes in England together. They looked at a number of different areas in England, with the goal of purchasing a home in an area with good connections to Warwickshire and London. The parties found a beautiful country property in Henley on Thames, England, and both agreed they would purchase the property for the family’s permanent home,” the lawsuit read. Turner’s lawsuit claimed, “The parties exchanged contracts with the sellers to purchase the property on July 7, 2023, with the completion date scheduled for December 2, 2023. The parties looked forward to spending their Christmas 2023 holiday with the children, family, and friends in their new home in England.” The actress said the family relocated to England in April 2023 and the kids enrolled in school. Turner said she started shooting a television show in May in the UK.

She said Jonas left for his scheduled tour with his brothers in July 2023. Turner said they agreed Jonas would take the kids with a nanny. “When the Father is on tour, although his evenings are busy performing, he has periods of the day to spend time with the children. With some hesitation, the parties planned and agreed that it would be best for the children to travel with the Father and the family’s nanny to the United States for the month of August, with the Mother travelling to meet the family in the United States in September 2023,” the lawsuit read. “The parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary arrangement.”

Turner said she had planned to join Jonas on his tour and then they would return home to England. However, she claimed the breakdown of their marriage happened “very suddenly.” “The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce,” the lawsuit read.

Turner said she met with Jonas on September 17 to talk about their separation. She claimed he refused to return the children’s passports and refused to send the children to England. Turner said she has initiated a custody case in England. Her lawsuit, filed in New York, demanded the court order Jonas to return the children to England immediately and pay her legal fees.