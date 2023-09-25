'Back Off': Swifties Unleash on Alix Earle After TikToker Reveals Travis Kelce as Her NFL Crush Despite Braxton Berrios Relationship
You need to calm down! TikTok sensation Alix Earle might have started an unexpected war with Taylor Swift fans after shamelessly plugging Travis Kelce as her NFL crush after the singer had already staked her claim on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 22-year-old influencer might be dating Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but, like everyone else, she has the hots for Kelce, 33, which isn't sitting right with Swifties — especially after the 12-time Grammy winner showed up to his game on Sunday.
Earle confirmed her relationship with Berrios with a hug after his game over the weekend, but days before, she joked that she had her eyes set on Swift's man.
Appearing on Call Her Daddy alongside Alex Cooper, Earle didn't shy away from the controversy.
"Who is your athlete crush?" Cooper asked last week. Earle paused as if she hesitated to answer before squealing and answering, "Travis Kelce." Earle's response left them both in hysterics.
"Let's drink to that," Cooper said between screams, to which her younger mini-me said, "I definitely shouldn't have said that."
While the Call Her Daddy podcast host commended Earle for telling the truth, Swifties weren't here for it. Despite the video being published last week, it went viral again on Sunday when Swift was spotted leaving with Kelce after the game.
"Taylor Swift might have something to say about that," one person charged. "Back off," instructed another. "Travis kelce is dating Taylor swift girl," shared a third.
Others joked that Swift heard Earle's interview and wanted to show her who's boss, pointing out that Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari also recently revealed she was into Kelce.
"Kristin Cavallari and Alix Earle publicly announced their crushes on Travis Kelce this week and here comes Taylor Swift to check them both," someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Swift delighted her fans when she was seen with Kelce's mom, Donna, in the player's box at Arrowhead Stadium. Decked out in Chiefs gear, the Midnights singer giggled alongside her man's mama as the two cheered him on. Kelce showed off his skills, making a touchdown for the first time early in the third quarter.
Swift and Kelce were also spotted leaving the stadium together, solidifying all the romance rumors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the NFL star's friends were "shocked" to hear about his relationship with the singer as insiders shared she's "not really his type."
Pals told this outlet they'd be "surprised" if the power couple is endgame. While sources admitted that Kelce likes women who are "confident" but "don't take themselves too seriously," they don't believe Swift is his ultimate love connection.