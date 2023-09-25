'Back Off': Swifties Unleash on Alix Earle After TikToker Reveals Travis Kelce as Her NFL Crush Despite Braxton Berrios Relationship

You need to calm down! TikTok sensation Alix Earle might have started an unexpected war with Taylor Swift fans after shamelessly plugging Travis Kelce as her NFL crush after the singer had already staked her claim on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 22-year-old influencer might be dating Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but, like everyone else, she has the hots for Kelce, 33, which isn't sitting right with Swifties — especially after the 12-time Grammy winner showed up to his game on Sunday.