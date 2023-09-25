Taylor Swift Paid to Clear Restaurant For Date with Travis Kelce After Partying With His Mom at Kansas City Chiefs Game, TikToker Claims
Taylor Swift wanted to have an entire restaurant to herself and her new boyfriend Travis Kelce — and the pop star paid all of the patron’s bills to make it happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Swift was seen enjoying watching her new NFL lover from a suite with Kelce’s mom and friends. The singer was living it up and was seen cheering on her man, even cursing in excitement.
Later, Swift posed for fans while eating chicken strips and even chest-bumped her friend after Kelce showed off on the field.
After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen walking backstage at the arena. TMZ caught the two driving off in the NFL star’s car and heading to dinner.
The two ended up at a restaurant that was apparently filled with people. Swift jumped into action to make their date night a little more special.
A TikTok user posted a video claiming the singer said she would pay all the outstanding bills under one condition.
- Taylor Swift Hits The Town With Sophie Turner Hours After Actress Slaps Ex Joe Jonas With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Their Kids
- Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Link Up for Girls' Night in NYC After Shock Divorce
- Hollywood's Biggest Breakups From 2023 in 15 Clicks: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
“I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave,” the TikTok user alleged.
“They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,'” she claimed. “How freaking insane is this?”
“Oh and, of course, she’s with Travis Kelce,” the user added. The TikTok user said a bunch of football players came to join Swift and Kelce after the other diners left.
Swift, currently on a short break from her Eras tour, was first linked to Kelce earlier this month. In July, Kelce said he attended one of Swift’s concerns and tried to meet her but failed.
“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.
I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. He added that he was “a little butt-hurt” that didn’t get the chance to meet her.
“She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said before the two started dating.