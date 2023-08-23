No More Bad Blood? Ex-Besties Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Bury The Hatchet After Years-Long Feud: 'That's All Water Under The Bridge'
Karlie Kloss proved there's no more bad blood between her and Taylor Swift when she was spotted at the singer's Eras Tour show on August 9, singing along in the VIP section at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They're like sisters," a source spilled to National Enquirer. "And sometimes sisters fight, but they've let it go and are closer than ever now."
Taylor, 33, and Karlie, 31, became inseparable upon meeting at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, walking red carpets, and gracing the cover of Vogue together. The pop star even kept the guest room at her New York City pad stocked with Karlie's favorite snacks.
Then, in 2018, the rumors of a rift began to circulate after the model was seen grabbing dinner in L.A. with Katy Perry, Taylor's then-nemesis.
Even Jennifer Lawrence wanted to know what was going on between them. "It keeps me up at night," the No Hard Feelings actress stated.
When Kloss insisted she and Swift were still close, the Grammy winner was noticeably absent from her 2019 wedding to Joshua Kushner. In attendance? Perry and Scooter Braun, who would go on to purchase Swift's entire music catalog.
"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," claimed the outlet's insider. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift and Kloss' reps for comment.
The Lover singer's relationship with Kloss began to soil in 2016 after fans noticed the one-time besties who used to do everything as a pair were rarely photographed together. At the time, Swift was taking a step back from the spotlight after her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hit its boiling point.
In 2017, she appeared to address her broken friendship with Kloss by leaving the model's name off a shirt that listed her inner circle — like Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, etc — in her music video Look What You Made Me Do.
While Kloss tried to shut down the rumors several times, including telling The New York Times, “Don’t believe everything you read," Swift not attending both of Karlie's weddings to Jared seemed to confirm the friendship fallout.
Swift, for her part, is kept quiet about where her relationship with Kloss lies.