Taylor Swift's Dad Made $15M In Music Catalog Sale To Scooter Braun Despite Singer's Claim She Was 'Blindsided' by Deal
Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, reportedly made more than $15 million when his daughter’s music catalog was sold off to Scooter Braun, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the singer's claim she was “blindsided” by the sudden multi-million-dollar deal at the time.
The surprising development comes nearly four years after Braun acquired Taylor's entire music catalog for $330 million after Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, put the company up for sale in 2019.
But despite Taylor’s claim that she was never involved in any of the negotiations, a new report published on Thursday challenged how much the 33-year-old superstar actually knew about the sale proceedings.
According to Music Business Worldwide, Taylor's father was one of the five shareholders of BMLG at the time of the sale and he owned approximately 5% of the company.
The outlet’s report confirmed that Taylor’s father cashed in on the monumental sale, taking home a whopping $15.1 million when his daughter’s catalog sold to Braun.
Meanwhile, a representative for Taylor stated in 2019, the singer "did not participate in" or "have knowledge of" the deal – despite her father profiting from the proceedings.
Even more shocking was that Taylor’s dad allegedly skipped a “very strict NDA” phone call regarding the $330 million deal specifically so he could discuss it with his daughter.
"On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty,” one source familiar with the matter revealed this week.
“Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter,” the insider continued.
“Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta, and he did not call her in advance."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Taylor, Braun, and BMLG have continued to feud over the incident ever since the sale.
Braun ultimately sold Taylor’s music masters for more than $300 million in November 2020, and the “Anti-Hero” singer was forced to re-record her first six albums after he refused to sell the masters back to her.