Taylor Swift's Dad Made $15M In Music Catalog Sale To Scooter Braun Despite Singer's Claim She Was 'Blindsided' by Deal

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, reportedly made more than $15 million when his daughter’s music catalog was sold off to Scooter Braun, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the singer's claim she was “blindsided” by the sudden multi-million-dollar deal at the time.

The surprising development comes nearly four years after Braun acquired Taylor's entire music catalog for $330 million after Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, put the company up for sale in 2019.