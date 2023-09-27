Taylor Swift's NFL Beau Travis Kelce Reveals Paparazzi Are Camping Outside of His House After Her Chiefs Game Date With His Mom

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed paparazzi have started camping outside of his residence after he sparked romance rumors with his dream girl Taylor Swift.

"I've noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house. 100 percent, and they all have British accents or something European," Travis said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, admitting he brought this attention to himself by revealing how much he wanted to meet her.