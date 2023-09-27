Taylor Swift's NFL Beau Travis Kelce Reveals Paparazzi Are Camping Outside of His House After Her Chiefs Game Date With His Mom
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed paparazzi have started camping outside of his residence after he sparked romance rumors with his dream girl Taylor Swift.
"I've noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house. 100 percent, and they all have British accents or something European," Travis said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, admitting he brought this attention to himself by revealing how much he wanted to meet her.
When asked how he knew they were paps, the athlete added, "They have a camera in their hands and they're screaming my name."
Sources close to Travis said that when it comes to dating, he likes women who are "confident" but "don't take themselves too seriously."
Even though Travis and Swift are the talk of the town, pals told RadarOnline.com they would be "surprised" if the potential couple's relationship gets serious.
Over the weekend, the Daylight singer riled up fans by showing up to his team's game against the Chicago Bears and joining his mother in the Kelce luxury suite.
Swift watched on as the Chiefs walked away with a big 41-10 victory, and she got to witness her new flame score a touchdown.
During the latest episode of his podcast, the Super Bowl LVII champion pick spilled all about that exciting game with Swift in attendance.
"That thing was packed to the rafters!" his NFL star brother, Jason, quipped about the luxury suite being filled to the brim before trolling his sibling. "How does it feel that, uh, Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"
Travis chuckled and praised the pop star for making an appearance. "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family."
"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he continued. "On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive."
Travis previously confessed that he tried to shoot his shot at Swift during her Eras concert in Kansas, revealing he wanted to creatively pass the singer his number by writing it on a friendship bracelet but wasn't able to pull it off.
When the Blank Space hitmaker finally attended his game, Travis said the energy was palpable and it sweetened the experience, noting he won't be sharing more about his personal life going forward out of respect for Swift and to maintain his own privacy.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis shared.
"And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end."