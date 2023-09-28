Taylor Swift Is Expected to Appear at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Sunday — Here's How You Can Place Your Bets on Her New Rumored Beau

The worlds of sports and pop culture collided when Swift appeared at the Chief's game on November 24, sitting alongside Donna Kelce, Travis' mother. Viewers watched the pop star's every move just as intently as they watched the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears.

Social media couldn't get enough of Swift cheering on Kelce, chatting with his mom, doing a chest bump and eating chicken tenders with ketchup and "seemingly" ranch.

This week, eagle-eye fans will not only be watching Kelce's on-field prowess, but Swift too. Will she bring any friends along? What will she drink? Will she be sporting Kelce's now very in-demand jersey? Only time will tell.

But to hold you over until Sunday, there is a whole new crop of opportunities to bet on thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's Swift-inspired prop bets.

Keep scrolling and place your bets — you know "All Too Well" you want to.