Taylor Swift Is Expected to Appear at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Sunday — Here's How You Can Place Your Bets on Her New Rumored Beau
All eyes are going to be on this week's Sunday Night Football showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets, but the action on the field won't be the only exciting element of the night.
It's been reported that Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to cheer on her rumored new boyfriend, Chief's tight end Travis Kelce.
The worlds of sports and pop culture collided when Swift appeared at the Chief's game on November 24, sitting alongside Donna Kelce, Travis' mother. Viewers watched the pop star's every move just as intently as they watched the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears.
Social media couldn't get enough of Swift cheering on Kelce, chatting with his mom, doing a chest bump and eating chicken tenders with ketchup and "seemingly" ranch.
This week, eagle-eye fans will not only be watching Kelce's on-field prowess, but Swift too. Will she bring any friends along? What will she drink? Will she be sporting Kelce's now very in-demand jersey? Only time will tell.
But to hold you over until Sunday, there is a whole new crop of opportunities to bet on thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's Swift-inspired prop bets.
Keep scrolling and place your bets — you know "All Too Well" you want to.
FriENDZONE: Travis Kelce to NOT Score a TD (+105)
One of the most captivating prop bets for this game is whether Travis Kelce will find the end zone or not. At +105 odds, betting on Kelce to not score a touchdown might seem tempting, but it's important to remember that he's one of the Chiefs' primary red-zone targets. However, the Jets' defense will be eager to prove themselves, so this bet adds an extra layer of anticipation to Kelce's every move.
Top of the Charts: Travis Kelce to Have the Most Receiving Yards in the Game (+175)
If you believe Kelce will outshine everyone else in the receiving department, this bet is for you. At +175, it's an enticing option, especially considering Kelce's consistency as a top-tier receiving tight end. With his rapport with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce is always a strong candidate to lead the game in receiving yards.
Seeing Red: Chiefs to Win by 22+ (+300)
For those who are confident in the Chiefs' ability to dominate the Jets, the "+300 Chiefs to Win by 22+" prop bet could yield a handsome return. With a potent offense led by Mahomes and Kelce, Kansas City has the potential to run away with this game.
Running Away Together: Chiefs to Have 150+ Total Rushing Yards (+420)
While the Chiefs are known for their aerial assault, don't count out their ground game. If you think they can muster 150 or more rushing yards collectively, this prop bet could be a winning ticket. A balanced offense could open up opportunities for Kelce in the passing game.
Opening Act: Travis Kelce First TD Scorer (+500)
Get in on the action with the "Travis Kelce First TD Scorer" bet at +500 odds. Will Kelce kick off the game with a touchdown? With his red-zone prowess, this bet promises an exhilarating start.
Seemingly Ranch: Travis Kelce Last TD Scorer (+650)
For those who love a suspenseful finish, consider the "Travis Kelce Last TD Scorer" bet at +650 odds. Can Kelce secure the final touchdown? It's a thrilling wager for fans who enjoy late-game excitement.
Plot Twist: Zach Wilson to have 300+ Passing Yards (+1400)
For a more daring wager, consider the "+1400 Zach Wilson to have 300+ Passing Yards" bet. It's a high-risk, high-reward option that hinges on the Jets quarterback having a breakout performance against the Chiefs' defense. If you believe Wilson can eclipse the 300-yard mark, this bet could lead to a significant payout.
Platinum Performance: Travis Kelce to Score 3+ TDs (+2600)
If you're feeling particularly bold and optimistic about Kelce's performance, the "+2600 Travis Kelce to Score 3+ TDs" bet is the ultimate gamble. While scoring three touchdowns in a game is a rarity for any player, Kelce has the skill set to make it happen, especially against a struggling Jets defense.
Exes & 0s: NY Jets to Score 0 Total Points (+3400)
Lastly, for those who foresee the Jets struggling to put points on the board, the "+3400 NY Jets to Score 0 Total Points" bet offers a massive payout. It's a longshot, but if the Chiefs' defense delivers a dominant performance, this bet could make you a winner.
As you prepare to enjoy the Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football game, consider adding some excitement to your viewing experience by placing a bet on Travis Kelce or one of the other intriguing prop bets available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Regardless of the outcome, the game promises to be unforgettable with Kelce's on-field heroics and the possibility of seeing Taylor Swift cheering from the stands.
