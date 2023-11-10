Taylor Swift 'Committed' to Achieving 'Dream Body' as Romance With Travis Kelce Heats Up: Report
Taylor Swift is "committed" to getting her dream body amid her budding romance with star athlete Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the pop star said Swift is "on a mission to get a bigger butt" and has hit the ground running with her fitness plan, according to a sensational report.
"She's learning everything she can about how to do it naturally with squats and nutrition. Her training is on board and has promised to help her add some serious muscle to her booty," one tipster said, per the National Enquirer.
"It's going to take a lot of work and time in the gym," said the source who vouched for her determination to feel her best while she enjoys a red-hot romance with Kelce.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.
Swift already has a full plate with her schedule as the pop star is set to kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour this week and it is claimed NFL sensation Kelce may be heading to Argentina to show his leading lady support.
His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, currently have a bye week, but his NFL schedule will resume the following week when the Chiefs take on his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20.
When recently asked about his upcoming plans, Travis kept tight-lipped.
"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason asked his brother on the November 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis cheekily replied, "Not really. I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."
"My skin's getting real pale," Travis quipped, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."
"Somewhere south?" Jason went on while Travis teased, "Closer to the equator."
Their relationship continues to be the talk of the town and sources told RadarOnline.com that many brands have attempted to hit up Kelce's reps to secure product deals. "Everybody is dying to work with Travis right now with all eyes on his romance with Taylor."
Meanwhile, insiders told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce are serious about giving their romance a real shot and have a carefully crafted long-distance dating plan.
"Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection," the tipster said. "They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she's on tour and he has games."