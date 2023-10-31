Travis Kelce Files Trademarks for Clothing, Cereal and Bobbleheads After 6-Figure Offers Come Pouring in Following T-Swift Romance
Travis Kelce is trying to catch up to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's billionaire status. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player has filed several trademarks for various items, including clothing, bobbleheads, and even cereal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelce filed the documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday.
In the filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Super Bowl champ applied to trademark his name, along with four others: KILLATRAV, ALRIGHT NAH, FLIGHT 87, and KELCE'S KRUNCH.
The trademarks are still pending review, but include lapel pins, pins being jewelry, printed posters, hats, hoodies, socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, polo shirts, sports jerseys, t-shirts, buttons, bobblehead dolls, promoting the goods and services of others, entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a sports celebrity.
Of course, KELCE'S KRUNCH is the breakfast cereal — a playful spin on Cap'n Crunch.
The NFL tight end's trademark moves come after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that companies have been throwing up to six-figure sums at Kelce in hopes he'll take the bait now that he has T-Swift on his arm.
Sources spilled that brands have been trying to connect with Kelce's representative to work out big-buck deals that would only require the football star to hold their products, hoping he'd be photographed with it during a night out with Swift.
Our insiders spilled that companies were willing to shell out five to six figures to get their products into Kelce's hands.
“Everybody is dying to work with Travis right now with all eyes on his romance with Taylor,” one source told RadarOnline.com.
Fans noticed when the football stud was photographed holding a blue can, which some believed was an Accelerator energy drink. Kelce has a deal with Accelerator, which allegedly advertises on his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, called New Heights.
Travis' already high-profile status has continued to grow since he was linked to Swift in September. The pair quickly became Hollywood's "it-couple" after confirming the dating rumors later that month.
Unfortunately for Swift, all the attention might be too much for Kelce's low-key parents.
Insiders claimed that Kelce's family, including his parents and brother, are overwhelmed by the attention his relationship with Swift has gained. The fan frenzy T-Swift brings allegedly makes them worried for Travis' safety, reported TMZ.
Despite their concerns, his mom, Donna, and his father, Ed, are happy he's found a significant other — and have enjoyed getting to know the Shake It Off singer... despite Donna downplaying their first hangout.