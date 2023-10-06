'It Was Okay': Travis Kelce's Mom Not Pumped When Asked About Meeting Son's Love Interest Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mom didn't react how Taylor Swift fans had hoped when asked about meeting her NFL son's love interest. Contrary to reports that Donna Kelce 'likes' Swift and believes she's "sweet and down to earth," the most important woman in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's life said hanging out with the pop star was just "okay," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Most arguably, America's most-loved mom in the NFL addressed her son's rumored romance with the Midnights singer, and it wasn't what the world expected. Swift and Kelce, both 33, have been linked since last month. The superstar has poured gasoline on the fire by showing up to his games twice and cheering him on alongside his #1 fan, Donna. While some believe the alleged romance is a PR stunt, Kelce's mom didn't seem overly enthusiastic about the possible budding relationship.

Source: MEGA Taylor has joined Travis' mom twice for his games.

Appearing on Today with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Friday morning, Donna had an interesting reaction when they asked her about Swift. "Was that the first time you'd met Taylor?" Kotb asked, referencing the first time the singer showed up to Kelce's game last month.

"Ugh, yeah," Donna responded, adding, "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things. Obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the box with her." "It's just another thing that amped up my life," Kelce's mom said about the Swiftie chaos. When pressed about how the experience with Swift was, Donna just shrugged her shoulders and responded, "It was okay."

Donna Kelce shares on TODAY how it was meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the box of the @Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/ITosUNY6KS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023

"Donna likes Taylor," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week, adding that she thinks the musician is "very sweet and down to earth" — but her interaction on the Today show seemed to suggest otherwise. RadarOnline.com told you first — our insiders told us they were "shocked" to hear that the NFL star was linked to Swift, revealing she's "not really his type."

Source: MEGA Travis' ex issued a warning to Taylor about his alleged cheating past.

His ex-girlfriend also spoke out, warning Swift that Kelce is an alleged cheater and insinuating he could be using her for even more clout. Maya Benberry, who dated Kelce for several months after winning the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016, said, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Pals told RadarOnline.com they were "shocked" about the relationship as Taylor's "not really his type."

"I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Benberry continued in her statement to Daily Mail. "I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student." "Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater," she concluded. Following her interview, Benberry claimed that Swift fans were sending her death threats. Kelce denied the cheating allegations.

