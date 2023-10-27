'He Checks The Box': Taylor Swift 'Believes She's Found The Man of Her Dreams' in Travis Kelce, Says Source
Taylor Swift has a new master plan, according to insiders who tattle she's eager to make her relationship with Travis Kelce permanent, and it allegedly involves getting him to put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources snitched that the 33-year-old believes her biological clock is ticking and she is working overtime to win over the football pro's pals and parents before she pounces.
"Taylor's done with self-serving actors and singers," an insider told The National Enquirer. "She looks at Travis and sees the American hero she's been searching for all along. She can totally see herself as an NFL wife.
"This is fate coming to rescue her from all those losers she's kissed in the past — and she's doing everything she can to impress his family and closest friends."
Taylor was seen cheering on the 34-year-old NFL star as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Denver Broncos 19 to 8 — and enjoying the spectacle in a luxury box with Travis' folks, Donna and Ed Kelce.
Also by her side was Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate and best buddy.
It was the third of Kelce's games she attended in less than one month — and he's been spotted spending the night at her New York City lair.
"Taylor's always wanted a wholesome high school athlete type and Travis checks the box big-time," dished the insider. "He has so many qualities she likes, and she's thrilled he comes from a solid, family-oriented background, just like her, and she's absolutely blown away by his parents.
"She adores them already!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift and Kelce's reps for comment.
Sources say it shouldn't be hard to nudge Kelce to the alter after he pursued her so relentlessly.
"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family," Travis gushed over Taylor's nationally televised football outings.
While a Swift insider insisted the singer isn't ready to walk down the aisle, a source declared, "Taylor firmly believes she has finally found the man of her dreams. She's ready to get married and start a family."
The Midnights singer has been tied to the Chiefs running back for over a month, with their romance going full-steam ahead with recent overnight sleepovers.
Despite Swift meeting the parents, sources told RadarOnline.com that Kelce's pals were "shocked" to hear that the NFL star was dating Swift, revealing she's "not really his type."
The two recently made headlines for stepping out holding hands after Kelce's mom gave Swift her stamp of approval.