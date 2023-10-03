Does Mama Approve? What Travis Kelce's Mom Really Thinks About Taylor Swift
The Kelce brothers are self-proclaimed Mama's boys — so what does Travis Kelce's mom really think of his new love interest, superstar Taylor Swift?
The romance between the Super Bowl winner and the Lover singer, both 33, appears to be heating up as Swift has appeared twice at Kelce's games alongside Donna Kelce. He was also photographed leaving the Grammy winner's pad over the weekend.
It seemed like Swift was on good terms with Donna as the two were seen hugging and cheering on Travis in a VIP box during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game — but does the football player's mom actually like his new girlfriend?
An insider is revealing Donna's thoughts about the Midnight singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Donna likes Taylor," the source spilled to People, adding Travis' mom thinks the musician is "very sweet and down to earth.”
While Taylor has allegedly gained the approval of Donna and Travis' friends — like his quarterback, Patrick Mahones, and his wife, Brittany — not everyone is on board with the relationship.
Travis' ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, issued a warning to Swift. She dated the Kansas City Chiefs hunk after winning the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016 and later accused him of cheating on her — an allegation he denies.
According to her, leopards don't change their spots and she implied the football star could be using the singer for clout.
"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart," Benberry told Daily Mail.
"I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Benberry coyly stated. "I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student."
Benberry said everything she said was based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated," warning, "Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."
After speaking out against Travis, Benberry said Swifties sent her death threats.
While Swift seems to be scoring a touchdown with her boyfriend's mom and friends, RadarOnline.com was told his inner circle doesn't believe the pair will go all the way.
Sources connected to the NFL hunk told RadarOnline.com they were "shocked" to hear the news he was dating the Midnight singer, adding she's "not really his type."