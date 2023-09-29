Your tip
Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Receives Death Threats After Warning Taylor Swift About 'Cheating' NFL Star

taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: MEGA/@MAYABENBERRY/INSTAGRAM

Travis Kelce's ex accuses Taylor Swift fans of sending her death threats.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

The ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, 33, Maya Benberry, 31, claimed she's received death threats after she warned Taylor Swift, 33, about the alleged "cheating" athlete, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Benberry issued the warning after the All Too Well singer was publicly linked to Kelce, prompting dating rumors that sent the internet into a frenzy.

taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: MEGA

Kelce's ex-girlfriend accused him of being a 'cheater' and a 'narcissist.'

Benberry dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in 2016. Following their split, she accused her ex of cheating during their relationship.

While the Anti-Hero singer's fans, dubbed Swifties, went all-in on the budding romance, Benberry had a much different message about the relationship. Kelce's ex accused him of being a "cheater" and a "narcissist" who "won't change" in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Benberry claimed she's being harassed online by Swift's fans over speaking out.

taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: @MAYABENBERRY/INSTAGRAM

Maya Benberry said Swifties sent her 'death threats' after she warned the singer about Kelce.

While snarky online comments branded Benberry's allegations a low-blow attempt at 15 minutes of fame, others were far more extreme.

Benberry insisted that she had nothing against Swift but she's received "death threats" anyway from the pop star's "angry fans."

"Swifties are aggressive, very negative, very hypocritical," Benberry said. "It's really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fan base."

taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: MEGA

Benberry slammed Swift's so-called positive fan base as 'very hypocritical.'

On Instagram, Benberry's comment section was full of hateful remarks calling her "cheap," "jealous," and a "side chick." One user commented on an image of Benberry posing in an all-black outfit: "I’d rather look at Taylor Swift."

Benberry claimed that regardless of how fans treated her, she "wanted the public to know" that she wasn't "jealous or bitter" of Swift.

"She’s beautiful, she’s successful, we’re in two different lanes," Benberry said before explaining her "issue" was with Kelce, who she said was "trying to turn me into a bitter person or a liar, or delusional."

taylor swift travis kelce pda
Source: MEGA

Benberry said she had nothing against Swift and insisted her 'issue' was with the NFL star.

The 31-year-old previously said she was "offended" by the way her recent comments have been received compared to the initial reaction to her allegations 5 years ago.

"I'm offended because five years ago when I said the allegations about cheating, and when I talked about us being together for eight months, his camp, his team, and even himself, he didn't say anything about it," Benberry said before adding, "Now five years later, you’re laughing, and I feel like you’re mocking me."

Benberry also cast doubt on how "genuine" her ex-boyfriend's feelings for Swift are because he was "talking to the media a lot."

