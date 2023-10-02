Bad Blood: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollows Brittany and Patrick Mahomes After Girls' Night With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole appears to be drawing a line in the sand as the NFL star's romance with Taylor Swift heats up after the pop star's back-to-back game appearances.
The model, who dated the Chiefs tight end on and off between 2017 and 2022, hit the unfollow button on the Mahomes family, including legendary quarterback Patrick, his wife, Brittany, and his brother, Jackson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As of Monday, the trio still follows Nicole on the platform. None have yet followed Swift despite Brittany building a bond with the Black Space singer during Kelce's private post-game party last weekend after their sweeping 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears.
"I heard she was in the house ... I knew I had to get [the ball] to Trav," Patrick later joked.
"She looked amazing," Kelce added during the September 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--- was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
As for Brittany and Swift, eyewitnesses said they chatted a lot at the after-party and even took a shot together.
Brittany also joined the Swift squad for a girls' night out this past Saturday. She was accompanied by the performer's famous pals Blake Lively and Sophie Turner and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema for a meal at Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York City.
During the latest game, Brittany was all smiles next to Swift and Lively as they watched the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.
Prior to the rumored Swift-Kelce romance, Nicole and Brittany seemed to be close pals and often attended Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium together.
Nicole was there for Brittany's pre-nuptials festivities leading up to her big day, going wedding dress shopping with the bride, and attended her bachelorette weekend.
Some fans speculate a feud is brewing, while others think Nicole is just protecting her peace amid a flurry of comments about Swift and Kelce.
Nicole recently shared a cryptic post with the message, "For the ones JUST watching to see if I'm going to make it.. I AM." She added at the top, "Spoiler alert."