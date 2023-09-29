Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Taylor Swift

'Be Careful': Mark Cuban Sets Off Swifties After Telling Taylor to Dump Travis Kelce for a 'Good-Looking Single' Mavericks Player

mark cuban sets off swifties after telling taylor to dump travis kelce mavs player pp
Source: BauerGriffin.com / MEGA; MEGA; GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban caused a stir when he urged Taylor Swift to "breakup" with Travis Kelce.

By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mark Cuban faced the wrath of Swifties after telling Taylor to dump NFL star Travis Kelce for a "single" and "good-looking" Mavericks player, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Dallas basketball team owner set off her adoring fan base shortly after Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears caused a social media stir last Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

"Taylor, if you're listening, sorry Travis, break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," he said during Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

His remarks were reacted to by laughing scoffs and raised eyebrows on the show, and it didn't take long for the clip to go viral amid the swirling Swift-Kelce romance rumors.

"Swifties gonna be coming for you Mark be careful!," one social media user warned via X, formerly Twitter. "More than often millionaires are awkwardly cringe," another fan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
mark cuban sets off swifties after telling taylor to dump travis kelce mavs player
Source: MEGA

Swift cheered on Chiefs tight-end Kelce with his mom, Donna, last weekend.

"@mcuban does not get it. It is not about the looks for @taylorswift13. How many interesting songs you heard about basketball?" a third added. "Oh my, the REAL MAN for Taylor Swift is Travis. Mark Cuban, this is not Shark Tank, new relationships are not about bringing money into a franchise. This interest in the both of them is going to erupt with a beautiful live story. Perfect couple, chemistry is on," a fourth posted in the thread.

Kelce handled it like a champ and fired back by posting, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!"

One person clarified, "For all the swifties, a 'ten day' is just a 10-day day contract where you get to prove yourself to the team for 10 days and the team decides if you're worthy of another contract or not."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
mark cuban sets off swifties after telling taylor to dump travis kelce mavs player
Source: MEGA

Kelce hinted he won't be going down without a fight.

After cheering on her rumored new flame last weekend, it's believed that Swift will be at this weekend's Chiefs game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kelce and Swift's romance appears to be heating up months after he dished about trying to shoot his shot with the pop star during her Eras concert in Kansas.

Article continues below advertisement
mark cuban sets off swifties after telling taylor to dump travis kelce mavs player
Source: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

The singer is expected at her rumored beau's upcoming game.

While some are all for the potential coupling, others have said they are wary of the pair's newfound connection. The View co-host Sara Haines, for one, suggested this week that Swift and Kelce's budding relationship is nothing more than a "publicity stunt."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Even some of his friends were "shocked" to hear the rumors he was linked to Swift, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, but it appears sparks are still flying.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.