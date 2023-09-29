'Be Careful': Mark Cuban Sets Off Swifties After Telling Taylor to Dump Travis Kelce for a 'Good-Looking Single' Mavericks Player
Mark Cuban faced the wrath of Swifties after telling Taylor to dump NFL star Travis Kelce for a "single" and "good-looking" Mavericks player, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Dallas basketball team owner set off her adoring fan base shortly after Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears caused a social media stir last Sunday.
"Taylor, if you're listening, sorry Travis, break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," he said during Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take.
His remarks were reacted to by laughing scoffs and raised eyebrows on the show, and it didn't take long for the clip to go viral amid the swirling Swift-Kelce romance rumors.
"Swifties gonna be coming for you Mark be careful!," one social media user warned via X, formerly Twitter. "More than often millionaires are awkwardly cringe," another fan wrote.
"@mcuban does not get it. It is not about the looks for @taylorswift13. How many interesting songs you heard about basketball?" a third added. "Oh my, the REAL MAN for Taylor Swift is Travis. Mark Cuban, this is not Shark Tank, new relationships are not about bringing money into a franchise. This interest in the both of them is going to erupt with a beautiful live story. Perfect couple, chemistry is on," a fourth posted in the thread.
Kelce handled it like a champ and fired back by posting, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!"
One person clarified, "For all the swifties, a 'ten day' is just a 10-day day contract where you get to prove yourself to the team for 10 days and the team decides if you're worthy of another contract or not."
- 'Back Off': Swifties Unleash on Alix Earle After TikToker Reveals Travis Kelce as Her NFL Crush Despite Braxton Berrios Relationship
- Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Issues Warning to Taylor Swift: 'Once a Cheater Always a Cheater'
- 'The View' Co-host Sara Haines Claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Romance is a 'Publicity Stunt'
After cheering on her rumored new flame last weekend, it's believed that Swift will be at this weekend's Chiefs game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Kelce and Swift's romance appears to be heating up months after he dished about trying to shoot his shot with the pop star during her Eras concert in Kansas.
While some are all for the potential coupling, others have said they are wary of the pair's newfound connection. The View co-host Sara Haines, for one, suggested this week that Swift and Kelce's budding relationship is nothing more than a "publicity stunt."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Even some of his friends were "shocked" to hear the rumors he was linked to Swift, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, but it appears sparks are still flying.