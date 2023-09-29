9 Times Travis Kelce Hinted He Had a Crush on Taylor Swift Before Rumored Romance

While promoting his Catching Kelce dating series in 2016, Travis Kelce played the game "kiss, marry, kill" during an interview with Afterbuzz TV. The interviewer asked him who he would kiss, marry, and kill between Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

"Taylor Swift would be the kiss," he said after killing Grande. "And what's the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry."