'Don't Make Me Get You Smacked Boy': Lil Wayne THREATENS Mark Cuban After Tense Basketball Game Exchange

Lil Wayne had a few threatening choice words for Mark Cuban after the billionaire NBA team owner trolled the rapper online following the Dallas Mavericks’ win against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

On Monday night, after Cuban’s Mavericks beat the Suns 120-93, the 63-year-old billionaire trolled Lil Wayne on Twitter with lyrics from one of the 39-year-old rapper’s own songs.