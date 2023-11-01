‘No Matter The Cost’: Travis Kelce Spending Wild to Keep Up With Billionaire GF Taylor Swift, Report Claims
Travis Kelce is breaking the bank to show Taylor Swift he’s serious about their romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation reveal that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who pulls in over $11 million a year in guaranteed salary, has been spending wild ever since the relationship started.
“How do you keep up with a woman who’s fast on her way to becoming a billionaire?” asked a source.
The free-spending Kelce dropped $6 million on a 17,000 sq. ft. Kansas City mansion — with all the trimmings — last month in an effort to entice Swift, 33, to move in with him and taking about starting a family, according to sources who spoke to The National Enquirer.
“Travis is over the moon for Taylor,” said source. “He’ll do anything to impress her, no matter the cost!”
Insiders said the football star, 34, has gone all-in on a plan to upgrade his wardrobe, housing, jewelry, and ride in an effort to prove to Swift that he’s solid husband material.
“Travis was living like a frat boy before and realized he would never entice Taylor to his dorm-style bachelor pad when she’s accustomed to grandeur and luxury,” said the source.
“He’s hoping his lavish new home will convince her he’s serious about being a husband and father. But the expenses are piling up and he’d better watch out she doesn’t leave him holding the bag,” said a source.
Earlier this week, sources told People that Swift and Kelce’s relationship is “turning more serious.”
"They both have a strong family bond and values," an insider told the outlet.
"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," the source said.
Kelce’s father, Ed, recently spoke out praising Swift as “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman."
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said.
“We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can,” he said.
Ed added, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”