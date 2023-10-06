No Swift in Sight: Travis Kelce Spends Birthday Without Pop Star, Spotted With Pals in Missouri Parking Lot
NFL star Travis Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday in an unusual way that left rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift out of the picture, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday Kelce, 34, spent his birthday hanging out in a stadium parking lot with three friends.
Despite it being his big day, Kelce stayed close to his Kansas City Chiefs training facility. In photos obtained by Page Six, the usual stylish athlete kept it causal for the birthday festivities.
Kelce wore a grey t-shirt, red shorts, and white Nike sneakers. The NFL tight end showed up to the parking lot in a black SUV around lunchtime. Three other cars joined Kelce in the parking lot and spent an hour inside of Swift's rumored beau's car.
After Kelce and his pals spent around an hour inside his SUV, the two-time Super Bowl winner returned to the Chiefs training facility.
Prior to Kelce pulling up to the parking for what appeared to be an impromptu celebration, the professional football player was spotted in a purple hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a black hat buying Dutch Masters cigars at a nearby convenience store.
Despite many fans speculating that Swift would spend Kelce's birthday with him, the Anti-Hero singer was nowhere in sight. Hawk-eye fans spotted Swift leaving New York City on Wednesday, but it appeared her flight wasn't headed for Missouri after all.
While Swift wasn't able to make it to Kelce's midday birthday hang, insiders told Us Weekly that the pair were "smitten" with each other.
Swift certainly looked Enchanted as she watched Kelce play for a second time this season for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium, where she cheered him on alongside celeb pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others. Kelce's Chiefs prevailed over the New York Jets 23-20, marking back-to-back wins with Swift in attendance.
The Chiefs' apparent good luck charm and Kelce reportedly "talk every day."
"Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis," an insider told the outlet. "She has high hopes… If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet."
The source added that Swift was "very happy and loving life right now."
Though Swift has yet to publicly comment on the budding relationship, Kelce discussed the overwhelming reaction to Swift's appearances at his games on his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce.
Kelce told his brother that he plans to keep his relationship with Swift away from the media as much as possible.
"I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am," the Chiefs star explained. "I think me talking about sports … will kind of have to be where I keep it."
Kelce's mom Donna, who was photographed with Swift at the game, also commented on keeping her son's private life out of the public eye.
"I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life," Donna told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.