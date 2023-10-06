No Swift in Sight: Travis Kelce Spends Birthday Without Pop Star, Spotted With Pals in Missouri Parking Lot

Despite it being his big day, Kelce stayed close to his Kansas City Chiefs training facility. In photos obtained by Page Six, the usual stylish athlete kept it causal for the birthday festivities.

Kelce wore a grey t-shirt, red shorts, and white Nike sneakers. The NFL tight end showed up to the parking lot in a black SUV around lunchtime. Three other cars joined Kelce in the parking lot and spent an hour inside of Swift's rumored beau's car.

After Kelce and his pals spent around an hour inside his SUV, the two-time Super Bowl winner returned to the Chiefs training facility.