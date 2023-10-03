Taylor Swift's Pals Concerned NFL Playboy Travis Kelce Will Leave Her 'Sacked and Single'
While Travis Kelce has been doing some serious scoring in the fame game with being romantically linked to Taylor Swift, the pop star's pals fear she's setting herself up for heartbreak, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelce was previously open about crushing on Swift and even admitted to trying to ask her out with a friendship bracelet donning his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts.
Now that Swift has been spotted at two of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, sources close to the Anti-Hero singer claim that friends are worried she'll be left "sacked and single."
While the internet buzzed with excitement over Swift's crossover to the NFL, sources claimed her inner circle is apprehensive of the budding relationship with Kelce.
"Travis has charmed her for now, but they're afraid she'll be sacked and single before long," an insider dished. Kelce's connection to Swift has no doubt brought the Super Bowl winner even more attention.
After Swift showed up to Arrowhead Stadium rocking Kelce's jersey — and cheered on the Chiefs alongside his spirited mom, Donna — the Kansas City tight end's jersey sales saw a massive 400% increase.
Though Kelce was a celebrity in his own right, his past dating was brought into question as things appeared to heat up with Swift, making the NFL star an even hotter commodity than before.
While Swift's fans gushed over Kelce, ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry issued a warning by claiming the athlete was a "cheater."
Benberry dated Kelce for several months in 2016 after she beat 59 other contestants on the E! reality dating show, Catching Kelce. Following their split, Benberry accused her ex of being unfaithful in their relationship.
After Kelce and Swift's rumored relationship took the internet by storm, Benberry said Kelce was "just using" Swift.
"Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater," Benberry claimed.
Benberry suspected that there was an overlap between her relationship with Kelce and sports journalist Kayla Nicole, who dated the Chiefs player after they broke up. Kelce denied Benberry's cheating allegation.
After her accusations brought backlash, Benberry removed the scathing posts related to her past relationship with the tight end. Ironically, Kelce allegedly believed Benberry was "using" his rumored relationship for personal gain.
"Travis believes Maya's just trying to get her 15 minutes of fame by making these allegations," a source claimed. "As far as he's concerned, they split amicably."