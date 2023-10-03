Taylor Swift's Pals Concerned NFL Playboy Travis Kelce Will Leave Her 'Sacked and Single'

While Travis Kelce has been doing some serious scoring in the fame game with being romantically linked to Taylor Swift, the pop star's pals fear she's setting herself up for heartbreak, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelce was previously open about crushing on Swift and even admitted to trying to ask her out with a friendship bracelet donning his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Now that Swift has been spotted at two of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, sources close to the Anti-Hero singer claim that friends are worried she'll be left "sacked and single."